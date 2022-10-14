Women encouraged to screen breasts regularly   

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Oct 14, GNA – Dr Josephine Nsaful, a General Surgeon at the Breast Surgical Unit, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), has encouraged women to regularly undertake breast screening by visiting health facilities for check-ups and scans.

She also advised them to regularly conduct self-breast examinations to detect signs and symptoms of the disease, adding that, early detection and effective treatment enhanced the chances of survival for patients.

She said often, patients lost their lives due to late detection of the disease.

Dr Nsaful said these on the sidelines of a donation to the Breast Surgical Unit of the KBTH by WillieMays Industries Limited, producers of Mays Crystals Purified Water.

Mrs Barbara Dedjoe, Managing Director of WillieMays Industries Limited, said breast cancer had become a public health challenge, especially among women, with about 2,900 cases occurring annually and one-eighth of the number dying from complications.

She noted that after diagnosis many breast cancer patients went through a lot of psychological issues, and needed support, hence the donation to the Unit.

Mrs Dedjoe said: “We are here this morning to carry out two main activities, the first is the provision of personal protection equipment, including face masks, gloves, as well as toilet rolls, paper towels, detergents and disinfectants.”

“In addition, we are also donating one hundred packs of Mays Crystal purified drinking water and a cheque of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis to purchase aprons, gowns, goggles, face shields and bleach, to enhance treatment of patients and protect the health personnel in the facility,” she added.

Mrs Dedjoe said another form of support was the donation of One Ghana Pesewa (GH 1p) of every bottle of Mays Crystal Water purchased by consumers to the Breast Cancer Unit at the KBTH to mitigate the cost of treatment of the disease.

She said the support was the Organisation’s contribution to the fight against breast cancer disease.

The world observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October every year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

