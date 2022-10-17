We shall strengthen the branches for victory – NDC Vice-Chairman Aspirant

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, Oct. 17, GNA – The chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2024 general election largely depends on strengthening the branches, Alhaji Nje Abdalah Umar, a Vice Chairman Aspirant in the Ashanti region, has stated.

He said the branches were the base of the party, where actual mobilisation of members to vote on election’s day happened, hence the need to commit more resources to revitalise that important structure of the party.

Speaking to the media after successfully filling his nomination to contest in the forthcoming regional elections, he said supporting the branches to protect the ballots was critical to the party’s chances of winning the 2024 elections.

“Although I am contesting for a regional executive position, I will pay attention to activities at the branch level where every vote of the party would be counted when given the nod by the delegates,” he promised.

He said he had already been involved in the re-organisation and registration of members at the branch level ahead of the constituency elections, visiting seven constituencies.

“I have come to appreciate and understand the challenges facing our branches after visiting seven of them in the last few months, and that is why I intend to work closely with the entire regional executives and other relevant stakeholders in the party to make the branches vibrant,” he noted.

He implored the delegates to give him the nod to serve the party as a regional executive, having been actively involved in activities of the party at various levels since 1992.

As the Founder of Buffaloes for NDC, a youth group dedicated to supporting activities of the NDC in the Ashanti and Bono Regions, Alhaji Nje is known for championing youth activism within the party.

He was hopeful that his ambition to serve the party at the regional level would receive the backing of the delegates and pledged his commitment to contribute to the NDC’s quest to recapture power in 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

