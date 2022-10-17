Appointment Committee to consider four Supreme Court nominees on Tuesday, October 18 

Accra, Oct 17, GNA – The Appointment Commitee of Parliament will on Tuesday, October 18, consider four persons nominated by the President for appointments as Supreme Court Judges.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said the Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

GNA

