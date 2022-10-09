Twelfth Edition of Sofia Science Festival Opens in Sofia Tech Park

Sofia, Oct 09, (BTA/GNA) – The twelfth edition of the Sofia Science Festival was officially opened in Sofia Tech Park on Saturday. The forum will take place over the weekend, featuring many events and meetings with scientists from the country and the world.

The festival provides an opportunity for Bulgarian and foreign scientists, including from the UK, to continue to present amazing research to the public and demonstrate how it enriches our lives, explains familiar phenomena and brings hope for the future, according to British Ambassador to Bulgaria Rob Dixon. He said that the British Embassy supports the festival and is closely committed to supporting science in Bulgaria and the Bulgarian-British scientific partnership. Ambassador Dixon pointed out that the festival was established 12 years ago by the British Council in Bulgaria, modelled on British science festivals, which continue to be world leaders in events engaging the public in science.

“The programme of the festival is ambitious and interesting and I am sure that you will learn a lot about Bulgarian scientists, their work and also about their contribution to world science,” said Dr. Milena Damyanova, Director of the Science Directorate at the Ministry of Education and Science. She noted that the festival is very important to the ministry, because together with the Pythagoras Prize for Science, the competition for young talents, and Researchers’ Night, it allows to focus on Bulgarian science, on the prestige of our scientists, and also on the opportunities for a career in science.

BTA is a media partner of the Sofia Science Festival.

