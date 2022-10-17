This year’s BECE underway in Kadjebi 

Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct. 17, GNA – The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is currently underway in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

A total of 1,234 candidates are taking the examination with Social Studies being the first paper for the day, followed by Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit to Kadjebi Senior High School Examination Centre “B” showed that out of 193 candidates from eight schools, only one candidate was absent.

Mr Samuel Bassah, the Supervisor of the centre said the absentee candidate from Poase-Cement D/A JHS was reported dead.

He told GNA that all examination materials were delivered to them on time.

Mr Bassah said the candidates had one hour and 45 minutes to finish the first paper.

Mr Christopher Agorkle, Kadjebi District Examination Officer disclosed to GNA that they were expecting a smooth running of this year’s examination.

He said 1,234 candidates including 673 males and 561 females were expected to write the exams in four examination centres.

Mr Agorkle said four security men were manning the examination centres, while two were guarding the depot with one serving as escort.

The examination centres are- KASEC A and B, DOPASS A and Dodo-Amanfrom A.

This year’s figure of 1,234 candidates is far below last year’s figure of 1,426 candidates involving 758 males and 668 females.

