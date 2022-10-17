BECE underway in Krachi East Municipality 

By Kingsley Mamore

Kparekpare (O/R) Oct 17, GNA – This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council began throughout Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

A total of 177 candidates comprising 84 males and 93 females according to statistics made available by deputy supervisor in-charge of Kparekpare circuit to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) are writing.

Mr Seth Kumah, deputy supervisor warned candidates and the public to desist from patronising‘leaked papers’ as the consequences were grievous and urged students and the public to report such paper contractors to the appropriate quarters for action.

He also urged invigilators to be vigilant to curb irregularities that might occur during the examination period

Mr Kumah also advised the candidates to have confidence in themselves and give off the best of themselves to justify all investments by their parents and the state.

Mr Isaac Kaliwa, the Assembly member of the electoral area wished the candidates well.

