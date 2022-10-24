The Bank Hospital ambulance service, efficient and reliable

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA – The Bank Hospital says its Ambulance Service is available for the coordination and provision of emergency medical care and transportation of sick or injured persons who need immediate medical care.

A statement issued in Accra said, “we provide an efficient treatment by presenting conditions and timely transport of patients to the point of definitive care, most likely an emergency department of a hospital or health facilities.”

It said the Bank Hospital provided world-class advanced life support ambulances equipped with Intensive Care Unit medical equipment such as professionally trained Paramedics, who were committed to meeting them at the point of their need.

“We give you quality pre-hospital emergency health care and health transport to appropriate health facility for further management,” it added.

The Bank hospital’s ambulance services include Inter-hospital patient transfer, pre-hospital emergency care to accident victims (road traffic, Domestic, Industrial and Medical).

Others are transporting accident victims from the scene of an accident to an appropriate health facility, transporting patients for diagnostic studies (X-ray, MRI, CT- Scan and Laboratory Studies).

It said there is a standby emergency cover at mass public meetings and gatherings with health transport for patients discharged from the hospital to their residence.

Kindly call our ambulance service on 0599211311 anytime you need an ambulance.

It said when calling their emergency number, the public should make sure that they have the following information including specific details about the location (address) of the incident or potential patient (Provide landmarks).

It said they should also have specific details of the incident, speak clearly and calmly to the person taking their call.

Specific details about the contact person (name and telephone number) and make sure that the telephone line was available until the ambulance arrives at the scene.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

