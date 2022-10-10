Agona West Aspiring NDC Treasurer calls for unity among members 

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), Oct. 10, GNA – Mr Jonathan Kojo Quarm, an aspirant for the position of Treasurer in the Agona West Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has appealed to the delegates to give him the nod to unite members.

He said: “Unity and trust should be the hallmark of the party, which are the ultimate goals that can push the NDC to win power in the 2024 elections,” adding that Agona West needed a united front to recapture the parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Quarm, a Management and Financial Consultant who made the remark in an interview with the media at Swedru said: “As a unifier, I will do everything possible to bring all hands-on deck to ensure that Agona West becomes attractive and acceptable to all members.”

He said: “Once I have been cleared by the Vetting Committees of Agona West and the Regional Office in Cape Coast I will assist in the restructuring of the NDC at the grassroots to become more attractive for the youth and adults to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Mr Quarm said if given the position, he would also help consolidate the party’s financial standing.

He said with his non-governmental organisation (NGO), Quainowaa Foundation, established about 10 years ago, he would offer scholarships to the youth to undertake courses at the various universities in the country since they were the backbone of the party.

The Aspirant said currently the NGO had sponsored 10 young girls to learn dressmaking and that the NDC needed selfless, dedicated and hardworking and honest people to improve the wellbeing of the constituents.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

