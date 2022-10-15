Tamale, Louisville Cities strengthen relationship with enskinment of Zosimli-Naa

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Oct 15, GNA – Tamale and the Louisville City in Kentucky, United States (US) have taken steps to re-engage and strengthen their sister-City Relationship with the enskinment of a new Zosimli-Naa (a person, who promotes friendship).

Elders of the Gulkpe-Naa’s Palace (Paramount Chief of Tamale) performed the necessary rites at the palace in Tamale to enskin Madam Ife Bell Tipag’ya, a 43-year-old resident of Louisville, who is a leadership expert, and international thought leader, as the new Zosimli-Naa.

The colourful enskinment ceremony was witnessed by the Northern Regional Minister, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, some Americans from Louisville and some residents of Tamale.

The Sister Cities programme is an initiative of the United States Department of State, which ensures a relationship between a city in the US and another city outside of the US.

Tamale, around 1979, established a Sister City Relationship with Louisville, and this relationship gave birth to a chieftaincy title called Zosimli-Naa.

The late Dr Susan Herlin, who was enskinned as the Zosimli-Naa of the Tamale City, passed on in 2014.

Accordingly, the immediate past President, Alhaji Haroon Cambodia and the current Secretary, Osman Mubarik of Tamale-Louisville Sister Cities, both tasked the Co-Chair of Louisville-Tamale Sister Cities to find a replacement for the title.

This led to the new Zosimli-Naa, who was invited to Tamale to receive the Kola from N’yab Gulkpe-Naa, as a symbol of her acceptance of the title in accordance with the tradition and culture of Dagombas.

The new Zosimli-Naa called for unity to promote community development.

She expressed excitement at becoming the new Zosimli-Naa, saying she was ready for the task ahead.

GNA

