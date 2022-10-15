Church donates medical equipment to two hospitals at Nkwanta

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct 15, GNA – Prophet Stanley Obebre Osei, team leader, the Royal Prayer Temple International, has donated blood pressure and sugar monitoring devices to the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital and the St. Joseph’s Hospital at Nkwanta.

Making the donation, Prophet Osei praised the hospitals and the government for prioritising healthcare delivery in the Municipality.

He also advised the hospitals’ management to put the devices to good use to save lives.

Mr Bright Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive, receiving the devices on behalf of the two hospitals, thanked the Church for the support and encouraged other individuals and groups to emulate them.

He reiterated the government’s efforts in providing an efficient health system in the country.

He also mentioned some good health policies of the government and the Agenda 111 hospital projects currently ongoing across the country.

The Deputy Municipal Health Director, Dr Evans Ativor and the Director for the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reverend Sister Georgina Quayson, both expressed gratitude to the Church for their benevolence and promised to put the devices to good use.

Other persons present at the donation include Mr Edward Yilenge, Presiding Member of Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly and staff of both hospitals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

