Security guard jailed for stealing

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct.18, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a security guard to 18 months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing a mobile phone and cash from a nursing mother.

Francis Martin Ampah was initially charged with Robbery, but the court, considering the facts, changed it to stealing.

The convict admitted pushing Patience Ledi, the complainant, who was carrying her baby at her back, into a gutter before stealing her Huawei P30 Lite phone and GHS290.00.

He was accordingly convicted on his own plea.

Police Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful that Patience was a secretary, 32, and resided at Baatsonaa, Accra.

Ampah, the prosecution said, was 26 and a Security Guard, who also resided at Baatsona.

The prosecution said on October 5, 2022, at about 0800 hours, the complainant, with her two-year-old sick baby at her back, was attacked by the convict whilst going to shop in the neighborhood.

It said on her way, the convict from nowhere, pushed the mother and baby into a gutter, and snatched the complainant’s Huawei P30 Lite mobile phone valued GHS1,422.00 and also stole her GHS290.00.

The prosecution said the complainant quickly raised an alarm, which attracted some young men, who chased the convict and apprehended him.

It said the convict was arrested with the money, but the phone was damaged.

The prosecution said the convict was handed over to the Police and a formal complaint was lodged.

It said the convict, in a cautioned statement in the presence of an independent witness, admitted to the offence.

GNA

