Police arrest two for shooting fire officers at Offinso

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The Police on Monday arrested two suspects-Banda Johnson and William Owusu- for shooting two fire officers at Offinso, in the Ashanti Region.

A brief from the Police said the officers who sustained gunshot wounds are on admission at the hospital and responding to treatment.

It said the weapons used in the attack, two pistols with four rounds of 9mm ammunition, have been retrieved by the Police.

The Police said they had also impounded a Land Rover Vehicle belonging to the suspects.

It said the circumstances surrounding the shooting was being investigated and that the suspects would be arraigned for court.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

