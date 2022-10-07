Road Safety Authority to train 1,500 commercial drivers 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in partnership with the Driver Vehicle License Authority (DVLA) is to train 1,500 commercial drivers on road safety to curb road crashes.

The NSRA has noticed that occurrences of road crashes were largely due to lack of knowledge on road signs and infinite human errors.

The training is in line with regulations 125- to educate drivers on road safety, and how to offer first-aid treatment on injured passengers.

Mr Kwame Koduah Atuahene, Director of Regulatory, Inspectorate and Compliance, NRSA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the training would target drivers across the country beginning with bus ‘Aayalolo’ drivers in the Greater Accra region.

He encouraged all transport operators to institutionalise the training as a core part of their operations.

Mr Atuahene said without evidence of the approved refresher training programmes, commercial drivers would not be permitted to work.

He reminded drivers not to drink and drive, to get enough rest to avoid sleeping behind the wheel, and not be on the phone whiles driving.

They should also obey traffic signals.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

