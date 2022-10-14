Recurring World Industrial Design Conference in Yantai, Shandong Helping Yantai Polish its City Business Card “Capital of Design”

2022 World Industrial Design Conference will be held grandly in Yantai City, Shandong Province on 11th-13rd November. The conference is co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Shandong Province and organized by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong Province, the China Industrial Design Association and the People’s Government of Yantai City, which is not only the highest and largest industrial design event in the world, but also the only industrial design event in this branch sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. With the theme of “Design – Linking up the Future”, the conference brings together representatives of government agencies, industry organizations, experts and scholars, entrepreneurs, designers and other innovation leaders from more than 40 countries and regions both online and offline to conduct a series of fruitful sharing, exchange and cooperation on the innovative development of industrial design in the new development pattern, discussing the influence of “Design+” on the supplementation, extension and reinforcement of industrial chains.

The Award of China Excellent Industrial Design, the only national award approved by the central government in the field of industrial design in China, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, will also hold an award ceremony at the opening ceremony of the conference. The award has been expanded from 10 gold awards to 60 gold, silver and bronze awards for the first time, which will stimulate the economic vitality and innovation consciousness of the whole society and improve the global influence and reputation of Chinese design.

The conference will gather more than 100 global manufacturing enterprises, design institutions, universities and institutes to discuss the frontier development and industrial application of industrial design, release integration innovation initiatives for the whole industry chain, the opening of China Artificial Intelligence Open Innovation Joint Laboratory, and organize the city partner signing ceremony “Capital of Design” tailored for Yantai, inviting many well-known domestic and foreign innovation leaders to form a community of enterprise with Yantai to share the risks, success and future, so that creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and high-quality economic and social development can be deeply integrated and Yantai can be set in motion to build the world’s “Capital of Design”.

City light show of 2021 World Industrial Design Conference

Yantai has held the World Industrial Design Conference for four consecutive years, built the National Industrial Design Institute of Intelligent Manufacturering, put forward the strategic goal of creating an international “Capital of Design”, planned and built the International Design Town and the World Design Park, and accumulated five national industrial design centers, 44 provincial industrial design centers and 252 municipal industrial design centers. Industrial design is becoming a new city business card of Yantai. In the future, Yantai will gradually build an international first-class innovation ecology, human ecology and environmental ecology by design, creating a new landmark of world-class industrial design and an inviting and innovative highland for global designers.

