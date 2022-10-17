Rector of Sofia University Signs Cooperation, Exchange Agreements with Two Japanese Universities

Sofia, Oct 17 (BTA/GNA) – The Rector of Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov visited the University of Foreign Studies in Kobe, Japan, where he met with the Rector of the University Prof. Satoru Tanaka. During the meeting a cooperation agreement was signed between the two universities. It provides for joint research, exchange of teachers, researchers and students, exchange of scientific publications and literature.

Prof. Gerdjikov was also a guest of the Faculty of Foreign Languages of Osaka University, where he held a meeting with the Dean of the Faculty Prof. Keiko Takemura. The sides discussed the future signing of a scientific and academic exchange agreement. They also talked about the possibility of opening a Balkan Studies course at Osaka University in the future. The meeting was also attended by the Director of the Centre for Japanese Language and Culture, which is one of the main institutions in Japan providing Japanese language training for international students.

Both universities, with the assistance of the Ministry of Education and Science of Bulgaria and Sofia University, have launched courses in Bulgarian, taught by a lecturer from Bulgaria, the Embassy in Japan wrote on its Facebook page.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

