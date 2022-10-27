Pursue science courses to increase the number of engineers- Scientists to girls 

Accra, Oct.27, GNA – Mrs Jessica Nkansah, the Acting Director, Inspectorate Division, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), has urged girls to pursue science-related courses to increase the number of engineers in the country.

She advised them to demystify the notion that science was difficult but to be determined and work towards offering Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics programmes.

That, she explained, would offer them more opportunities in different fields to thrive and be successful in their career pathways.

Mr Nkansah said this on Thursday in Accra at a lecture to celebrate Girls’ STEM Day organised by the Authority in collaboration with the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Change, Germany.

The event brought together selected girls from St Mary’s Senior High School (SHS), Accra Girls SHS, Achimota SHS, among others.

She advised the students to take advantage of the Internet to learn and not use the platform for unnecessary things that would not benefit their studies.

“Being a scientist, you have to think on your feet, thereby making you smart. Most of the inspectors at GSA have a science background and work to ensure the safety of the products,” she said.

Mrs Nkansah said, “pursuing STEM courses will help bridge the gap between them and the males and as well give professional judgement.”

She encouraged the students to ask questions about anything that bothered them about science courses, stressing that the field exposed them to many job opportunities in building their career development.

Dr Roseline Esi Amoah, the Chief Scientific Manager, GSA, touching on the topic: “Role of Standards in Everyday Life,” said every product used by the citizenry had been approved by Standards.

That, she stated, was critical because all products in the country must meet the quality principle to ensure the safety of the public.

Mr George Omane Twumasi, Physical Science Directorate, GSA, said the Authority was a scientific-based organisation with many female scientists who have contributed to the growth of the Authority.

He said science was the backbone for developing society, hence the need for the government to prioritise STEM to solve challenges and improve livelihoods.

Dr Worfram Schmit, Senior Researcher, German Federal Institute for Material, Research and Testing, said the collaboration with GSA was to motivate the girls to follow up science and engineering careers in the future.

He said their outfit had collaborated with the GSA to modify standards for the informal sector and used local resources to produce products like cement for domestic use.

GNA

