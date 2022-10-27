Private-public collaboration will improve education outcomes – Minister  

Accra, Oct.27, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has underscored the importance of collaboration between public and private schools to improve educational learning outcomes.

The collaboration, the Minister stated, would foster knowledge sharing to learn from best practices for sustained improvement in the educational space.

Dr Adutwum said this on Thursday when he paid a working visit to the Morning Star School in Accra.

He said the visit was a follow-up of five years ago to see the progress of private sector education in forging and charting the path for the growth of holistic education in the country.

Dr Adutwum commended the school for championing excellence in the private sector and assured them of the government’s support to transform education through the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He said the Ministry was exploring ways to collaborate with the private sector in areas like STEM education and capacity building to learn from each other for positive results.

The Minister commended the leadership of the school for holding forth the legacy bequeathed by the founder and encouraged them to continue with the feat to sustain private school education.

He advised the students to take their education seriously and justified the investment made in them by their parents.

The government, he stressed, had invested in STEM education and encouraged students, especially girls, to venture into science courses to increase the number of engineers in the country.

Ms Nana Yaa Siriboe, Director of Administration, Morning Star School, thanked the Minister for the visit and pledged to continue to impact knowledge on the students to become better citizens.

She urged parents to prioritise the education of their children for a responsible and better future.

GNA

