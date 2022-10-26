President Akufo-Addo congratulates the new British PM

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated newly-appointed British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In a tweet on Tuesday, President applauded the 42-year-old premier on “becoming the 57th British prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes”

“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of cooperation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples,” he wrote.

Sunak, a member of the Conservative Party, officially took over from Liz Truss on Tuesday. He became the United Kingdom’s third prime minister this year and the first non-white person to hold the job.

GNA

