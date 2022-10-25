Loyal Patriots supports Majority Caucus’ call for removal of Finance Minister

Accra, Oct 25, GNA – The Loyal Patriots, a youth group within the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared support for the Majority Caucus in Parliament’s call on the President to either remove or reassign Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance.

A statement issued collectively by Maxwell Agyei-Nyanor, Secretary; Mr CDK Opoku, Public Relations Officer and Bernard Okere Opoku, Chairman of Loyal Patriots, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, declared the Group’s support for the Majority Caucus.

It called for a total “overhaul” of the Ministers in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s Government, particularly the Ministers of Finance, Agriculture and Trade and Industry.

The statement said on 4th July 2022, the Loyal Patriots issued a press release urging the President to reshuffle his ministers and some heads of State agencies.

It said on 1st August, another youth group in the NPP, AFFA, also issued a press release asking the President to reshuffle his government.

It noted that prior to those official releases, some Party bigwigs had made similar calls but were not heeded and stressed that it was time the President reshuffled his government.

GNA

