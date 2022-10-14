PAORP-VWC launches peacebuilding project at Gushegu 

By Sulemana Zakaria

Gushegu (N/R), Oct 14, GNA – The Pan-African Organisation for Research and Protection of Violence on Women and Children (PAORP-VWC) has launched an Fm Radio station for its “Strengthening Peacebuilding and Violence Prevention Mechanisms (RASP- VPM)” project s at Gushegu.

The project, being implemented with support from COGINTA-Ghana, a non-government organisation, with funding from European Union, seeks to contribute to ensuring peace, security, sustainable development, poverty reduction and protection of human rights.

The launch, graced by traditional chiefs, was to involve community members in the project’s activities, solicit their views to enable the project to meet its target, ensure that they listen to the radio programme in line with the project to achieve sustainable peace in the area.

As part of the project, the management of the radio station would set up listening points mounted with loudspeakers at vantage points in the Gushegu Municipality for public consumption of peace programmes.

Mr Robert Dawuni Yaja, Gushegu Municipal Chief Executive, who spoke during the launch, lauded PAORP-VWC for its role in ending early and child marriages, child trafficking, and violence against women, as well as efforts to use the radio station in the area to promote peace.

He gave assurance of the assembly’s commitment to supporting the project and called on traditional authorities to also support it to promote development in the area.

He appealed to all to eschew meaningless violence and coexist peacefully to bring development to the area.

Dr Peter Ndonwie, Director of PAORP-VWC, urged chiefs and people of the area to own the project, emphasising the readiness of the organisation to welcome constructive suggestions, input and advice to ensure its success.

GNA

