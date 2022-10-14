Let’s sharpen our skills always for UENR to deliver excellently – VC   

By Benjamin Akoto

Fiapre (B/R), Oct. 14, GNA – Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has implored Deans, Heads of Departments, Directors, and Professional representatives to sharpen their skills periodically for the University to be a top-notch institution.

”For those of us who use cars we acknowledge that gradual maintenance of broken parts keeps the vehicles healthy and enhances its performance, therefore, if it is true with machines, then, it is true with humans too,” Prof. Asare-Bediako cited.

He noted undoubtedly, the experience was a good thing to possess because it played a vital role in one’s daily activities, hence, the need for one to always upgrade one’s skills to be relevant as an individual, Department, and university.

Prof. Asare-Bediako made the appeal when he was speaking at a training workshop for Deans, Heads of Departments, Heads and Directors of Centres and Professional development representatives of the institution at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

It was organised jointly by the Centre for Professional Development (CePDev) and the Human Resources Division with funding from the Regional Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability, UENR.

Under the theme, ”Transformational Leadership, Management, and Resource Mobilization in Enhancing Higher Education Governance at UENR”, the two-day workshop sought to enhance participants’ skills and build their capacities in leadership, administration and resource mobilisation.

It was also designed to well reposition participants to understand their diverse roles and responsibilities as leaders to accordingly manage the people under them.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said as pertained to globalization, one could only survive on what one learned periodically, hence the VC added, “it is essential for one to always learn new things.”

In that regard, he added that training provided participants with updates on administrative procedures and leadership qualities, effective human relations, and capacity building to deliver efficiently to enhance the progress of the institution.

Participants were taken through topics such as Academic Governance and Leadership, Administrative Principles, Procedures and Skills for Academic Leaders, Budget Preparation, Funds Management, Audit Procedures for Internal Control Systems, Transportation Acquisition Modalities, and Procurement Procedures and Adherence.

Other topics were Networking, Partnership and Resource Mobilization, Planning and Budgeting for Professional Development, and Enhancing Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Sustainability in Higher Education in Africa.

GNA

