Over 2,000 candidates write BECE in Dormaa Central Municipality

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Oct. 17, GNA – Mr Ignatius Anaisie, the Public Relations Officer of Dormaa Municipal Education Directorate, on Monday said a total of 2,046 candidates are taking this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Municipality.

Mr Anaisie told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Bono Region, that the figure constituted 1,030 males and 1,016 females at eight examination centres across the Municipality.

He said a team of officials from the Education Directorate visited the centres as part of measures to curb examination malpractice and cautioned candidates of the repercussions for being involved in examination malpractice.

Mr Anaisie said the candidates, invigilators and supervisors had been educated for the Municipality to record malpractice-free BECE.

