CUA urges citizens to make safe investments for their future    

Accra, Oct 17, GNA – The Credit Unions Association (CUA) has urged its stakeholders to educate Ghanaians to secure their financial future by joining credit unions, as it prepares to mark this year’s International Credit Union (ICU) Day.

The Day, celebrated annually on October 20, is to recognise the key role being played by financial Co-operatives in improving the livelihood of their members.

The day also provides the platform to reflect the Credit Union movement’s history, promote its achievements, acknowledge the hard work and share members’ experiences.

A statement signed by Dr. Bernard B.B. Bingab, Board Chairman, CUA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Credit Unions were present across cultures and languages, villages, or cities, helping members to create new opportunities every day.

“With access to a safe, convenient place to save their money and secure affordable loans, members from all walks of life can realise their dreams and advance opportunities for themselves, including micro-businesses growth, home acquisition, and education,” it added.

This year’s event would be marked with a float through some selected principal streets in Ho with Togbe Afede XIV, as the Guest of Honour. Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa would attend it.

“We exhort all stakeholders and credit union actors to join this celebration as we seek to educate and encourage all citizens to empower their financial future by joining a credit union,” the statement urged.

This year’s theme is: “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union”.

The year marks the 74th International Credit Union’s Day since its inception in 1948, with the goal of raising awareness about the tremendous work that Credit Unions offer and provide members the opportunity to get more engaged.

GNA

