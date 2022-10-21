NPP has not failed Ashanti Region — Kwakwa 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah/Augustina Adebi Ofosu

Kumasi, Oct. 21, GNA – Mr. Dennis Kwakwa, Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the party is doing its best to promote development and progress of Ghanaians in all sectors.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led-government had undertaken several development projects, particularly in the Ashanti region, the second most populous region in Ghana, to enhance the socio-economic lives and the living standards of the people.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi, Mr Kwakwa said Ashanti region was receiving its fair share of the national cake and the people should therefore shun any negative propaganda that sought to paint the NPP as being a failure in the region.

“The NPP has not failed Ashanti region, we have done a lot in education, health infrastructure…you name them,” the Communications Director said.

“Ashanti Region is still solid, it is still the strong hold of the NPP,” he said.

He said that was why President Akufo-Addo in his just ended tour quoted that “I know my responsibilities, and I’m aware Ashantis voted me into power to bring development programmes and projects and I will definitely deliver on my promises”.

Touching on specific projects Ashanti had benefitted under the NPP administration, Mr. Kwakwa said a total of 3,744 classroom blocks were built in the first term of President Akufo-Addo.

Other schools have had dormitory blocks and dining halls and pick-up vehicles provided for them.

He mentioned some of the beneficiary schools, such as the Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSHTS), J.A. Kuffuor SHS, Kumasi Academy SHS, Kumasi High SHS, and the Bosomtwe SHS.

On health, he said a total of 26 health facility projects had been initiated by the Government while works on the six others, which were inherited from the previous government were progressing steadily.

“Under this same Government, a Zipline Drone Center at Mpanya near Asante Mampong was built, and the Ashanti region received most of ambulance vehicles for emergency service delivery.

“The Agenda 111 Project, is also in progress at Trede, Boamang, Kodie, Barekese, Asiwa, Kwabenakwa, Nsuta and Kokoben”, he stated.

The Regional Communications Director said other infrastructural development under NPP had been massive, citing the Kumasi International Airport, Kumasi Central Market Expansion project, construction of judges and magistrates’ residence and the recent sod-cutting for the Suame interchange project.

According to him, the NPP government had completed 421 kilometers of roads in Ashanti region in the last five years and had awarded 3,500km to contractors.

Again, a total of 27 factories have been completed under the IDIF, creating jobs for some 27,291 people in the region.

GNA

