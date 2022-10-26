NDC Constituency executives urged to work harder to ensure victory in 2024 elections

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Awaso (WN/R) October 26, GNA – Mr. Michael Aidoo, the Western North Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the newly elected constituency executives to embark on door-to-door campaigns and market the party to win power in the 2024 elections.

“I plead with you not to sit in your offices and homes, but rather embark on door-to-door campaign for power, we have to maintain our six parliamentary seats and also take the three remaining virgin constituency seats from the NPP.”

Mr. Aidoo who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the weekend constituency polls as successful and peaceful and commended the leadership and supporters of the party for comporting themselves during the polls.

He said the elections were conducted in all the nine constituencies in the Region to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The chairman indicated that the party had a great task ahead to ensure that the party gained power from the NPP in the 2024 elections.

“I therefore encourage you all, especially the winners, to utilize the tools of negotiations and consensus building to unite the party and continue to make the needed sacrifices,” he said.

Mr. Aidoo, who had picked a nomination form to contest for another four-year term as regional chairman, urged the members of the party to embrace all the aspirants contesting the various regional positions and work together as a team to bring back all those who had left the party.

“Focus should be the biggest picture of bringing the party back to power in 2024,” Mr. Aidoo added.

GNA

