Labourer, driver fined 150 penalty units each for stealing 38 fowls 

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Oct. 26, GNA – A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has convicted and sentenced two accomplices to a fine of 120 penalty units each for conspiracy to steal and stealing 38 fowls valued at GhC1,520.00.

In default, convicts Kwabena Yeboah, aged 22, labourer and Atta Kwaku Oppong, 39 years, driver would serve 12 months’ imprisonment each, while another labourer and third convict Kwaku Atta was also fined 100 penalty units for conniving with Yeboah and Oppong “with a common purpose to commit crime”

They all pleaded guilty to count one, but only Yeboah and Oppong pleaded guilty to count two because Atta was not involved when the crime was affected.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector (P/Inspt) Emmanuel Asare told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant, Effah Asubonteng is a poultry farmer and a resident of Dormaa- Ahenkro whilst the accused persons, employees at the poultry farm lived at Kyeremasu in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region.

He said for some time the complainant had been detecting theft of his fowls and eggs at the poultry farm, so he decided to keep watching.

P/Insp. Asare stated at about 10:30 hours on Saturday, October 08 this year, complainant walking through the farm spotted a sack containing 38 dead fowls which he identified as some of his own lying in the bush near one of the hen coops where Yeboah worked every day.

He said about 1300 hours that same day complaint was made at the Kyeremasu Police Station for the arrest of the convicts, adding that during investigations, accused persons admitted the offences and were subsequently charged.

