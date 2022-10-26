Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster of World Vision holds day of prayer for 2023  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct 26, GNA-The Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Office of World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with its partners organised October Day of Prayer to thank God for his goodness for their 2022 fiscal year and for ushering them into a new year.

October Day of Prayer is celebrated annually in 100 countries World Vision operated on October 01.

This year, all Word Vision staff and partners across Ghana commemorated the day of prayer at the National level on October 03 in Accra for the Southern Region Staff and Savelugu for the Northern Region Staff on the theme: “Remaining in Christ.”

The Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Manager and his team chose to commemorate the day also at the field level in the Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster to ensure the smooth implementation of activities.

The Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster consists of four Area Programmes namely; Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West, Nkwanta and Kadjebi.

Speaking at the programme at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr Edward Owulah, the Krachi-Nkwanta Cluster Manager of World Vision said they worked with vulnerable children and all manner of persons to overcome poverty and injustice, especially, children and women.

He said inequality, discrimination and exploitation, especially, sexual exploitation against girls should come to an end since they were things that broke the heart of God.

Mr Owulah added that World Vision worked to bring justice and end hunger among the most vulnerable and thus, called on partners to help achieve their objectives.

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, in an address read on his behalf, commended World Vision for improving the lives of people, especially underprivileged children in the areas of education, healthcare, water and sanitation.

He advised the children to abstain from negative practices such as stealing, armed robbery, dishonesty, and cruelty, among others which tended robbing their destinies.

Pastor Angelo Mensah of Chapel of Hope International Church asked the participants to abide by God and follow him since the devil was not afraid of their positions, wealth and knowledge.

Pastor Mensah, who led the intercessory prayers, said if God could open the prison gate for Peter, then, there was nothing he could not do.

Rev. Eric Andoh of Christ Apostolic Church prayed for the peace of the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

