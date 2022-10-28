NASPAWAP increases prices of sachet, bottled water 

Accra, Oct. 28, GNA – The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) has reviewed upwardly, the prices of sachet and bottled water.

A release signed by the Corporate Affairs Officer of the Association recommended that the 500ml iced bottled water be retailed at GHC2.50p, the 750ml, which is the medium size be retailed at GHC3.50p, the 1.5 Litres be retailed at GHC5.00 and, the iced sachet water should be retailed at sixty pesewas.

It said a bag of sachet water, that is the 500×30 sachets, be sold at GHS10 from the retail trucks at the old truck price.

The release said the retail price of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops would be determined by the retail associations, using other determinants such as rent overheads that fed into the final retail price.

All the stated reviews will be effected on Monday, 31st October 2022.

The sharp upward review, according to NASPAWAP, was due to continued increases in input cost arising from the free fall of the Cedi against the major international currencies.

The above, the statement said resulted in most producers being unable to buy materials for production and others being unable to run.

The Association appealed to consumers to bear with it and called on Government to heed calls for tax reductions on the industry.

GNA

