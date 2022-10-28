GJA strengthening partnership with stakeholders to enhance professionalism

Accra, Oct.28, GNA – The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it is strengthening links with stakeholders to enhance professionalism in the media space.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Association, said the newly elected executive body had toured some corporate institutions, diplomatic communities, religious organisations and others, toward that end.

He said this in a media engagement to mark the first 100 days of the new executive into office.

“It is important to state that these visits and engagements have resulted in GJA securing partnership deals that will strengthen the capacity of journalists in the country,” he said.

The GJA President said after the executive was sworn-in on June 30, 2022, it organised a three-day retreat on “Building legacies in welfare, professionalism, and rebranding to reposition GJA for a better future”.

He said a journalists’ support fund would be launched on November 2, 2022, to support veterans and retirees and also journalists attacked while on the job.

“In terms of financial assistance, the GJA recently assisted one of our colleagues in the Volta Region who was severely injured in a gas explosion,” he noted.

Mr Dwumfour said within the 100 days, the new executive had refurbished the Press Centre, adding that it would be expanded into a multi-purpose facility to generate income for the Association.

He said from January 2023, GJA would open-up for massive registration and encouraged practitioners across the country to take advantage of the exercise.

The Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, in dedicating the refurbished facility, called on the executive members not to neglect God, saying that any institution that neglected God suffered.

Mr Dwumfour was supported by Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, the Vice President, Mrs Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer, Mr Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, Mr Dominic Hlordzi, Organising Secretary and Madam Rebecca Ekpe, Public Relations Officer.

GNA

