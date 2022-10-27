MTN Group inaugurates GlobalConnect Centre in Accra 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – MTN Group Thursday inaugurated the MTN GlobalConnect Success Centre, the Company’s wholesale infrastructure company, in Accra.

MTN GlobalConnect was established in 2017 as the main driver and commercial vehicle for the consolidation of MTN’s international and national major wholesale activities.

It offers the most complete backbone network in Africa and provides reliable solutions for fixed connectivity and international mobile services

It is the single-entry point to the largest network infrastructure on the continent.

Mr Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO, speaking at the inauguration, said the focus of the Group was to concentrate efforts on the African continent.

He said the establishment of the Centre showed their commitment to the African continent and to the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Mupita said the Group would continue to play the “shine role” and put the light on Ghana.

He said the idea was to create an environment that people could see that Ghana was the heart of the digital acceleration of the digital economy and that the inauguration was a small step leading to the future.

The Group CEO commended the government for the continuous support to the Company.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, CEO of MTN Ghana, said the establishment of the GlobalConnect in Ghana was a remarkable achievement for the Company, saying it sat at the heart of their strategy to make connectivity possible and accessible.

He said a few years ago MTN Group launched the ambition 2025 and restated its focus in Africa, which had manifested in the establishment of the GlobalConnect.

He commended all its partners, collaborators and stakeholders for supporting the MTN brand, especially the government.

Mr Frédéric Schepen, CEO of MTN Global Connect, said the MTN Group was deploying 135,000km of fibre across Africa.

MTN GlobalConnect is a digital wholesale and infrastructure services company and an operating company in the MTN Group with focus on building the much-needed infrastructure stitching African countries together and connecting them to the rest of the world.

He said MTN GlobalConnect was committed to extending and accelerating fast and affordable broadband access from the East to the West of Africa.

He said the investment would interconnect countries by building digital hubs and connecting landlocked countries to subsea cables.

Mr Schepen said MTN GlobalConnect was building, using, and sharing and that they would support the evolution by operating pan-African proprietary fibre network in an open access model.

GNA

