Ghana Innovation Hub builds capacities of SMEs in Takoradi 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Oct. 27, GNA- The Innovation Hub of the Ghana Communication Technology University, has organized a training workshop for some Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the Western Region to develop their entrepreneurial skills for business growth, job creation and economic empowerment.

The SMEs were taken through bookkeeping, financial management, digital advertisements, business and SSNIT registration, computer skills, payment service and customer service among others.

Mr. Peter Lawer Angmer, lecturer at the Ghana Communication Technology University, said the project funded by the World Bank and other partners, was to restore hope to small businesses particularly after COVID-19 pandemic, to boost economic growth and create more private sector jobs for the many unemployed.

The Ghana Innovation Hub is a project under the Ministry of Communication sponsored by the World Bank.

It is managed by the Ghana Communication Technology University and Management and Development Foundation (MDF), West Africa.

It is to build the capacity of SMEs in the Regions where the University existed including Takoradi and Koforidua.

The face-to-face training was aimed at impacting extensive industry knowledge from the selected academicians through presentations, case studies and group work using multiple communications or language methods to create the needed impact.

Mr. Prince Bonney, Founder of ICODE, a technology solution provider, noted how capacity building was fundamental to holistic growth and the need for the participants to value the free tuition and better their lots.

Dr. Emmanuel Freeman, who took the participants through Application of Technology, said the fourth industrial revolution had come to stay and technology continued to be a key part, and so businesses should make use of the many social media platforms to advance their course.

He exposed them to e-mailing, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook among other internet tools to do business.

