More girls writing the BECE in the Obuasi East District 

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Tutuka (Ash), Oct. 18, GNA – The Obuasi East District has recorded a higher number of girls writing the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the total number of 1,944 candidates participating in the examination, 1,028 are girls and are all present at the various centres writing the papers.

Mr Kwabena Owusu Nketia, District Director of Education, who announced this, said that was the first time the district had recorded more girls writing the BECE than boys.

He announced this to the media during a visit to some of the examination centres in the district by the District Chief Executive for the area, Madam Faustina Amissah and the Member of Parliament, Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom.

Among the centres visited were the Artic School, Christ the King Catholic Senior High School and the Boete JHS.

Mr Nketia said 1,434 of the registered candidates were from public schools while 508 were from private schools in the district.

He said to have the number of registered girls exceeding boys was refreshing especially, when the country was always championing increased girl child education and women empowerment.

Mr Nketia said the Directorate together with stakeholders such as the Obuasi East District Assembly, AngloGold Ashanti and the Parents Teacher Associations of various schools organised four mock examinations for the candidates to prepare them adequately for the BECE.

That, he said, was intended to enable the students to prepare adequately and take away fear among them.

Dr Yiadom, on his part, expressed satisfaction with the manner the examination was being conducted.

He said the children had been adequately prepared so he was hopeful of seeing positive results after the exams.

The MP reiterated his commitment towards improvement in education in the district.

He asked the candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices since it could ruin their future when they are caught.

Madam Amissah, on the other hand, said passing the BECE was a springboard towards a desirable future and advised the candidates to put in their best efforts to pass the exams.

She expressed her excitement over the turnout of girls during the first paper and said she was extremely excited to hear that no girl withdrew from the examinations as a result of pregnancy.

“This is positive news for us. At least there is nobody writing the exams while carrying pregnancy,” she stated.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

