Kwadaso MP urges Ghanaians to ensure regular medical check-ups  

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Kwadaso (Ash), Oct. 10, GNA – Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has advised Ghanaians to take their health issues seriously by seeking regular medical check-ups.

He said Ghanaians needed to take diligent care of themselves to always remain healthy and be able to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

“The human body is like a car that requires periodic servicing, so you must not wait till sickness consumes your entire body before seeking medical treatment because this may become difficult to fight at a certain stage,” he said.

Dr Nyarko gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interaction with a team of health officials and people who took part in a health screening exercise organized in some communities in the constituency.

The three-day exercise was organised by the MP, in collaboration with the Rich Women Foundation, a community-based organization, seeking to empower young women through health education and promotion.

The beneficiary communities were Kwadaso, Agric Nzema and Atwima Takyiman.

According to the MP, the exercise was aimed at improving the health status of the people to remain productive to enhance the development of the area.

“The people cannot help accelerate the growth of the area, if their health conditions are not good, and health is wealth,” he said, adding that, quality health was essential for the progress of every community.

The beneficiaries were screened for malaria, blood pressure, sugar level, diabetes, among others.

Medications were freely distributed to people diagnosed with various ailments by the medical team.

Dr Nyarko commended the medical team for contributing towards the success of the exercise.

Dr Priscilla Amma Pokuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rich Women Foundation, advised the people to be health conscious and take issues related to their health as their number one priority and periodically embark on check-ups to know their health status.

This, she said, was the only way to help improve their health care.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the GNA expressed their gratitude to the MP for organising the exercise to improve the health of the people of Kwadaso.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

