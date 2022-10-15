Kurt Okraku re-elected as WAFU President

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been re-elected as the President of the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) at an Elective Congress held in Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Mr. Okraku went unopposed and would lead the WAFU for four years until 2026.

For his performance after serving a two-year term, no other candidate filed nomination to contest Mr. Okraku to lead the sub-regional body.

The GFA President now gets a four-year term, having succeeded Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger, who stepped down in May 2021.

Col Kossi Akpovy of Togo was elected the 1st Vice President, whilst Lazare Bansse of Burkina Faso would serve as the 2nd Vice President.

The election was held during the 15th General Assembly of WAFU. It saw Federation Presidents, CAF Executives, General Secretaries of the seven associations in the sub-region and other dignitaries.

The seven-nation WAFU Zone B has Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Togo.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

