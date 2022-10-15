Court adjourns GFA – Ashantigold case to October 20 

Accra, Oct. 15, GNA – An Accra Human Rights High Court has adjourned the case between Ashantigold SC and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) was suspended a fortnight ago after Ashantigold placed an injunction on the continuation of the league which heading towards its fourth week.

The Miners are challenging the decision of the GFA to demote them to second division after being found guilty of match-fixing together with Inter Allies.

The betPawa GPL would remain suspended until the next hearing of the case next week.

Ashantigold have applied to file a supplementary affidavit for next week’s hearing as they argue that the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee ruling infringed on their rights.

Some players who received various suspension after their involvement in the match fixing scandal have had their suspensions temporarily lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

GNA

