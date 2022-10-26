Hohoe MCE tours electoral areas for community engagement

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has begun a tour to 17 electoral areas made up of 61 communities in the Municipality to engage residents on development projects.

The tour dubbed “Making the Assembly accessible to the people”, is to also solicit views and concerns from the community members.

Mr Awume after touring all electoral areas in the Alavanyo traditional area, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he decided to touch base with the residents to interact with them as far governance was concerned taking stock of his one year in office and what he was able to do in relation to development concerns.

“As a government, we have delivered in several aspects of our economy and it is important that we interact with the residents, abreast ourselves.”

He noted that since development was dotted, people were not able to appreciate what government had been doing in terms of the interventions in areas of health and education.

Mr Awume said the Assembly was poised to make sure that concerns by residents which could be addressed immediately, received that attention.

He said he would continue such engagements in future adding that he would also look at touching base with the NPP party members in the Constituency.

Mr Awume said when party members at the base were able to appreciate the works of their government, they are able communicate it well and promote the government’s agenda.

Togbe Komla Kunde V, Chief of Alavanyo Abehenease, commended the MCE and the Assembly for the engagement and urged that concerns raised by the communities should be addressed.

