Kiev Mayor Klitschko: One dead woman recovered from house rubble

Kiev, Oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – A dead woman has been recovered from the rubble of a destroyed house, after a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Another person was still trapped in the ruins, Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Monday. Rescue and recovery work was continuing. Three people had been taken to hospital.

Earlier, Klitschko had said that 18 people had been rescued from the rubble. According to the mayor, a drone attack had led to an explosion in the house in the morning.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

