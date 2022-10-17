Operator says Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant cut off after shelling

Kiev, oct 17, (dpa/GNA) – The Russian-occupied Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhya, has again been cut off from external power supply, which is extremely important for cooling the fuel rods, the Ukrainian power plant operator Energoatom announced on Monday.

Energoatom said the last connection line had been disconnected again during the night, “as a result of shelling by the Russian military.” Diesel generators had been put into operation as a replacement.

Russia has effectively controlled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant since early March, when Moscow’s troops occupied large parts of southern Ukraine in the course of their invasion. The nuclear plant has come under fire several times in heavy fighting in recent months. Ukraine and Russia blame each other.

Energoatom on Monday, accused Russia of blackmailing “Ukraine and the whole world through missile attacks.”

“We again appeal to the international community to take immediate measures, to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as soon as possible,” the power plant operator announced.

The Russian military must withdraw from the plant and the city of Enerhodar, and return the nuclear power plant to full Ukrainian control, “for reasons of security for the whole world.”

GNA

