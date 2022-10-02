Jollof and Afrobeat festival launched to guard Ghana’s Jollof bragging rights 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Oct 2, GNA – To maintain Ghana’s reputation as having the most authentic jollof rice, an event, dubbed: “ Jollof and Afrobeat Festival, slated for 3rd December has been launched at 4syte TV, an Accra-based entertainment Television Channel.

Mr Kwame Frimpong, Director of Communications in Charge of the event, said the rationale behind the event was to “give people an opportunity to sample different types of Jollof rice from internationally renowned food vendors…

People will be eating jollof while enjoying great performances from the likes of Reggie Rockstone, King Ayisoba, Sister Afia among others”.

Jollof rice, is a rice dish from West Africa. The dish is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat in a single pot, although its ingredients and preparation methods vary across different regions.

Mr Frimpong said the event will be nurtured to become a global event that can be held annually in many counties of the world such as Spain, Portugal and others

“We want to promote our culture, our food and song which is the Afrobeat .

Mr Raphael Mensah, Co-founder of the Jollof and Afrobeat festival who is also Fashion Designer, said the move was to popularise the Ghanaian version of Jollof rice to the world.

“…people have to see it, we have to market it, and people who have heard about it have to experience it. We want to have a festival that is open to the whole world to come in and experience it”. He said out.

GNA

