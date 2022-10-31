HD+ Kids Armwrestling to have Season Two 

Accra, Oct 31, GNA – Mr Theodore Asampong, Chief Executive Officer of SES HD Plus Ghana, has mentioned that his outfit will partner with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation for another season of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship.

He said he was excited about the event and assured the Ghana Armwrestling Federation that “there would definitely be a next year.”

The Chief Executive Officer made this announcement in his closing remarks at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of the Kids Armwrestling reality show dubbed ‘HD+ Kids Armwrestling’.

The event held at the DG HathramanI Sports Hall situated at the Accra Sports Stadium brought together 45 winners from Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi to battle it out for the bragging right and win some cash prizes as well as some goodies from the organisers.

Mr Asampong who was in the Ashanti Region to witness the Kumasi qualifiers for the first time could not hide his experience which has resulted in calling for another season.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, Vice President of World Armwrestling Federation who also doubles as the founder and President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, thanked SES HD Plus Ghana for believing in the brand.

“We are very excited and humbled to have such a partnership with HD+. As we went round the country, we met so many talents and I am glad that through this partnership we have given these young ones another avenue to explore their sporting talents,” he said.

He reassured that his federation would use the opportunity to set up Armwrestling Clubs in the various schools they visited and that the 45 finalists that competed in the finals would be used to set the National Armwrestling Academy.

The grand finale was supported by Twellium Industries, TT Brothers Limited, Global Media Alliance, and Woezor TV. It was powered by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and sponsored by SES HD Plus Ghana.

GNA

