GPA speaks against stigmatization of people living with mental illness

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA-The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) says persons living with mental illness should not be stigmatised.

“Persons living with a mental illness must be treated with respect and dignity and must be provided with the needed mental health care they deserve.

The stigmatisation of people living with mental illness has no place in the modern world, according to a statement signed by Dr Isaac Newman Arthur, GPA National Public Relations Officer, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

October 10th has been dedicated to creating awareness about mental health around the world. The theme of this year’s celebration is, “Make mental health for all a global priority.”

The Association pledged to collaborate with mental health organisations to raise awareness of various mental health issues.

“We join hands and hearts with all other mental health organizations, locally and globally, to pledge our support in promoting proper and affordable mental healthcare across the globe,” the statement said.

It added that the treatment gap of 98% was not a good signal as more funds would have to be allocated to train more mental health professionals and expand mental health facilities to increase access to proper and affordable mental health care for every citizen.

It urged its members, citizens of Ghana, and people all over the world to join in the campaign to promote mental health.

It is estimated that Ghana loses about 7% ($ 5 billion) of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) due to mental disorders, according to Ghana’s Mental Health Authority.

Over 3.1 million Ghanaians and 900million people worldwide are suffering from some form of mental illness according to the World Health Organization.

This trend, according to the GPA, calls for global action to improve mental healthcare, especially in low-income countries.

