Government urged to intensify start-ups for the youth 

Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Oct 27, GNA – Mr Michael Edupong, the General Manager of Edusarfo Poultry at Abura Dunkwa, has appealed to the government to intensify support for young graduates through the ‘Youstart Initiative’ to bridge the unemployment gap in the country.

By so doing, he said the graduates would be a driving force to change the narrative and employ others as well.

According to available data from the Ghana Statistical Service 11.5 million people are considered economically active and of this number, 1.5 million are unemployed.

He made this known during an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Abura Dunkwa.

Mr Edupong noted that Poultry was very lucrative despite the challenges associated with it which included ready market but added that the Agric Ministry was finding measure to address that.

He revealed that he started with 3,500 birds and currently had 6,000 birds with six workers each taking care of 1,000 birds.

Stressing on expanding, a feed processing mill being built on his farm was about 50 per cent complete with machines yet to arrive.

He was of the view that the presence of feed processing mill, poultry input and availability of organised markets served as prospects that could be harnessed to boost the growth of the poultry industry in the district.

The major challenges encountered by the poultry industry, he noted included financing, diseases and absence of electricity for operations.

According to Mr. Edupong, building a sustainable entrepreneurial economy could solve the youth unemployment situation in the country.

He advised young people to pursue careers as entrepreneurship as this could contribute to the development of an enterprising nation.

GNA

