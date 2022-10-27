Afriwave Founder David Poku receives top 20 Tech Leaders Award 

By D.I. Laary

Accra, Oct. 27, GNA – Afriwave Telecom, and its founder, Mr. David Poku, has been awarded at the 12th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

While the company was named “Interconnect Clearinghouse Provider of the Year,” its founder, Mr. David Poku, was honoured as one of the “Top 20 Telecom Personalities” for promoting excellence in the country.

Mr. Poku has a strong background in management and telecommunications and has been involved in the telecom industry for the last 25 years, helping Afriwave diversify into a giant telecom industry.

He maintains and develops Afriwave Telecom’s vision, oversees policy implementation, seeks to protect Afriwave’s image, and provides leadership to ensure that it achieves its strategic goals.

The ICH currently carries all interconnect voice traffic in Ghana and is fully connected to all of the country’s telecom providers, including AirtelTigo, MTN, and Vodafone.

Speaking on the award, Mr. David Poku said he was pleased Afriwave Telecom was acknowledged for the service it was offering in the country’s telecom ecosystem and was especially glad that Afriwave managed to clean up Ghana’s telecom sector through interconnection.

Mr. Poku congratulated all of award recipients and urged them to continue working to develop Ghana’s telecom sector, adding that, as a fully Ghanaian company, Afriwave Telecom would work harder to enhance interconnection throughout Ghana and beyond.

The Afriwave Telecom founder was praised for being the strategic driving force behind the company’s steady growth, which was quickly emerging as a major force in the African continent’s technology space.

The theme of this year’s Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards was “Celebrating and Promoting Excellence in the Tech Industry.”

GITTA establishes a strategic platform to honour, reward, and highlight the innovative ICT initiatives advancing Ghana’s private and public sectors with the aim of establishing a benchmark for the wave of development in the subregion.

