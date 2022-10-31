Ghana Tourism Authority to work with Ayat after settlement of copyright issues  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 31, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it will now collaborate with Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat after resolving issues concerning copyrights.

There was a huge backlash on social media a few weeks back after the musician accused GTA of using his “Guda” song without his consent, despite claims from GTA that they legitimately acquired permission.

Regardless of the banter, both parties have reached an amicable agreement.

A joint press statement from GTA and Ayat and copied to GNA Entertainment said: “Moving forward, Ayat and GTA will collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana, our beautiful landscape, and exciting talents to the world.

“Ayat appreciates all the support from the good people of Ghana throughout this process.”

GNA

