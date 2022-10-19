Ghana places second at mind games Scrabble Grand Slam 

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – Team Ghana was second at the maiden edition of mind games Scrabble Grand Slam which took place at Golfview Hotel & Suites, Ikeja in Lagos, Nigeria.

Host country, Nigeria emerged winners.

A total of 28 players competed for the Grandmaster title and a whopping cash prize of One Million naira, the biggest top prize for an individual scrabble tournament in the country since 2017.

The Top 16 players on the mind games ranking system competed as well as the highest ranked female player on the mind games ranking system, five wildcard recipients, and six international guest players participated.

Participants came from Nigeria, United Kingdom, United States of America,, Liberia, Gambia and Ghana represented by Stanley Ubiedi, the current National Champion, Christian Mensah and Charles Haizel Tachie-Menson both former Champions.

The total prize pool for the event was estimated at 2.5 million Naira.

The winner went home with a star prize of one million naira

The organisers put up an amazing tournament, an experience for the privileged participants.

Scrabble is a board-and-tile game in which two to four players compete in forming words with lettered tiles on a 225-square board.

