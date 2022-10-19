CAF announces Women’s Champions League prize money for second edition 

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the prize money structure for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022.

The competition will kick-off on 30 October 2022, with the finals scheduled for 13 November 2022.

The winners of the competition will take home USD 400,000 while the runners-up will take USD 250,000.

Meanwhile, in the first edition held last year, Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies emerged runners-up but received no prize from CAF as the continental body made no prize rewards

