Gbi Akplamafu Basic School calls for infrastructural assistance   

By Edward Williams

Gbi Akplamafu (V/R), Oct. 14, GNA -Ms Bertha Dogbeten, Headmistress of Gbi Akplamafu M/A Basic School, says the establishment is challenged by dilapidated infrastructure, which is an affront to teaching and learning.

She is, therefore, seeking assistance to resolve the challenge.

She said the state of the classrooms occupied by Basic Three to Six, remained more or fewer death traps for some time now.

Ms Dogbeten, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency noted that the walls were weak with several cracks in them with perforated roofs making teaching and learning enterprise a punishment especially when rain falls.

She said the classrooms got flooded taking the semblance of a pool necessitating close down of the school to protect the lives of pupils and students.

She said the absence of a place of convenience for students was another challenge, adding that the school did not have toilet facilities and urinals for both learners and teachers.

“And as a result, there have been cases of rape and snake bites as learners visit the nearby bush to ease themselves. Some learners also return late, when they go on a such expedition with some never returning for classes.”

Ms Dogbeten berated the lack of adequate furniture for both learners and facilitators and there are times that three or four learners were made to share a desk meant for two.

“There are also no cupboards in the classrooms for learners to keep their books and other learning resources as well as cupboards in the office for administrative use.”

She said they had inadequate teachers, especially the Junior High School, which needed an English and French teacher.

Ms Dogbeten appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive and other stakeholders to assist in transferring more teachers to the school and offer a portable printer to the school for administrative work.

She said it was her earnest hope that the challenges would be addressed to improve teaching and learning in the school.

Mr Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Education Director, noted that the Directorate had taken the problem into consideration and was already working with the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament to address them as soon as possible.

GNA

