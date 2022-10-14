Let there be peace to bolster confidence of BECE candidates – Education Director  

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Oct. 14, GNA-Mr Jonathan Kosinah, the Municipal Education Director of Nkwanta South, has appealed to all tribes to maintain the peace during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which starts on Monday.

Tribal disturbances and violent clashes leading to a shooting incident that claimed a man’s life and others sustaining some injuries heighten the fear and apprehension in the area.

Mr Korsina in an interview with the Ghana News agency appealed to the chiefs, elders, and the people of Nkwanta South to put all their differences behind them in for the BECE candidates to write their final exams.

He said the situation had brought about fear and panic among the people living in Nkwanta town, affecting daily activities including the educational system in the municipality.

He said both teachers and students are afraid to go to school for the fear of their lives being at stake.

The Director said peace was a prerequisite for development and urged all to give peace a chance.

He indicated that all measures have been taken by Ghana Education Service for the students to have a prosperous exam, and urged all parents to equip their wards with the necessary resources to make the examination successful.

GNA

