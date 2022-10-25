Don’t fight breast cancer with faith alone 

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Rev. Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the Public Relations Manager of the Global Evangelical Church, has advised women who detect lumps in their breasts to seek early medical attention to avoid complications should they be cancerous.

She said the situation where some women after being diagnosed with breast cancer refused to seek medical treatment and result to prayer camps with the hope of curing the cancer is not good enough.

“My sisters in the Lord, it is God who called some to be medical doctors for times such as this. We therefore need to combine faith with the appropriate medical interventions for complete healing,” she said.’

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo was speaking at a rite of passage ceremony for some young women who

were transitioning from the Youth ministry to the Women’s Ministry at the Global Evangelical Church Ropheka Chapel, Bortanor, near Kasoa.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo, who is also the immediate past National Secretary of the Women’s ministry, advised the women to self-examine their breast every month to ensure early detection.

She also called on the women to go all out to support their husbands to fend for their families in the current economic crises.

She said God has endowed women with special skills end abilities that must be harnessed for the betterment of humanity.

‘Dearly beloved, the role of the Christian woman in this current dispensation cannot be overemphasised.’

She called on the celebrants to work hard to support their husbands and take good care of their families especially their children.’

Mrs. Elisabeth Zigah, Women’s Ministry Leader of the Church, said the day was very significant in the life of the celebrants as it marked the beginning of their lives as full women of the church.

She encouraged them to avail themselves and participate in all the Ministry’s programmes and activities so as to mature in the way of the Lord.

Ms. Angela Dzodzegbe, one of the celebrants on behalf of her colleagues, expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry and the church for the recognition accorded them.

She promised that they would live to up to expectation and be worthy ambassadors of the Ministry and the Global Evangelical Church.

The women were presented with some kitchen utensils as a symbol of their initiation to the women’s ministry.

The ceremony was witnessed by Rev. Paul Yao Agbo, the Bortianor District Pastor of the Church, Catechist Prosper Anani and Evangelist Prosper

Normesi among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

