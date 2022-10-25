Two arrested over Dzorwulu land dispute  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two persons over the Dzorwulu land dispute.

They (suspects) are Nana Owusu Banahene and James Quainoo.

A press statement issued on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook page said the suspects allegedly organised some thugs with an excavator to demolish a four-bedroom apartment building at Dzorwulu on Monday, October 24, 2022.

It said before the demolishing, the suspects and their accomplices had attacked the occupants of the house.

When the Police moved to the scene to restore calm, the perpetrators upon seeing the police abandoned the excavator and escaped from the scene, the statement said.

The Police said later, they had information that one of the vehicles belonging to the suspects had run into a ditch and was attacked by a mob who pelted them with stones, injuring Quainoo.

It said the mob also set his car ablaze.

“Police proceeded to the place and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called in to help put out the fire.”

The injured suspect is at a hospital receiving medical attention.

The statement said: “Investigation continues and all available footages on the incident are being reviewed as part of the investigation process.”

GNA

